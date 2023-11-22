EU Welcomes Gaza Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen "wholeheartedly" welcomed on Wednesday the truce between Hamas and Israel and the agreement on the release of captives in Gaza and of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation jails.

"I am so grateful to all those who have worked tirelessly through diplomatic channels in recent weeks to broker this agreement," she said in a statement.

"The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza," said von der Leyen, and added that she has asked the EU Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic to "upscale further shipments to Gaza as quickly as possible to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza." (end)

