Egyptian Pres. Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Pause Agreement

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi Wednesday welcomed the successes of the Egyptian-Qatari-US mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip, and to release prisoners from both sides. President Al-Sisi confirmed, in a post on social networking site (Facebook), the continuation of Egyptian efforts to reach a final and sustainable solution that achieves justice and peace, and guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. (end) aff

