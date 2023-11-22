Over 81 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Bombing On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- More than 81 Palestinian martyrs were killed since last night after the Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes on Palestinian houses in several areas in Gaza Strip, according to local media.

Most of the martyrs were children and women as the Israeli occupation warplanes heavily bombed the center of Gaza, which led to the martyrdom of 41 Palestinians and injury of dozens, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Medical and civil defense crews carried more than 40 martyrs and many others injured in the airstrikes on Al-Shujaya and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods in Gaza, according to WAFA.

The number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions since October 7 has now reached 14,100, including 5,840 children 3,920 women and more than 33,000 injured, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced. (end)

