Medical Shipment Sent To Gaza Part Of Kuwait Airbridge - Health Min.

From Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The medical shipment provided to the people of Gaza are a continuous part of Kuwait's medical and logistical airbridge to Gaza, since the start of the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza, said Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

This came during Al-Awadhi's statement to KUNA on Wednesday before the 26th humanitarian relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip departed Kuwait to Al-Arish city, Egypt, carrying medical shipment and eight ambulances from the Health Ministry.

He stressed that this step is to help support the medical and technical teams in Gaza, on the directives of Kuwait's leadership, with the participation of several government ministries.

For his part, Director of the Health Communication Center and the ministry's spokesman Dr, Abduallah Al-Sanad said to KUNA that the ministry continues its efforts to keep the airbridge flow, noting that the shipment includes several necessary and essential medical supply and equipment.

The 26th flight comes as a continuation of Kuwait's relief airbridge, which has so far carried about 640 tons of various humanitarian relief materials, equipped with 10,000 medical masks and more than 27 ambulances, added Al-Sand, while expressing gratitude for Kuwaiti leadership and people efforts towards the Palestinian cause.

For his part, Director General of Kuwait Relief Society Abdulaziz Al-Obaid confirmed to KUNA that the 26th relief trip was organized due to the collapse and severe shortage of equipment in the medical and technical teams in Gaza Strip.

The next Kuwaiti relief flight will contain four ambulances in addition to 500 tents, given the loss of many of their homes and the onset of winter, Al-Obaid revealed, noting that heavy clothing, heating materials, blankets and other supplies will be included in the upcoming flights.

This shipment was organized by Kuwait Society for Relief and in cooperation with 24 Kuwaiti charities and give governmental authorities including the Health Ministry, Zakat House, Public Authority for Minors Affairs, and Al-Awqaf General Secretariat, supervised by the Ministries of Social Affairs and Foreign Affairs Ministry. (end)

