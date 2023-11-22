Jordan Welcomes Humanitarian Pause Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian government welcomed Wednesday the efforts for a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah confirmed in a statement the importance of this humanitarian pause as a step towards a total cease-fire, hoping that it would stop escalations and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Qudah reiterated the importance of ensuring inclusion of sufficient human aid which can meet the needs of the Palestinians and create stability.

The Jordanian spokesperson praised the efforts made by Qatar in joint mediation with Egypt and the US.

Earlier Wednesday, Qatar announced a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip, including the release of 50 Israeli women and children in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli occupation prisons, as well as ensuring more relief aid into Gaza. (end)

ab







MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107470255