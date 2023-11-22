European Council's Pres. Welcomes Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Council Charles Michel Wednesday welcomed the truce agreement between Hamas and the Israeli occupation regime.

In a message on his X account, Michel said he is "grateful to Qatar and Egypt which helped broker it."

"It is also crucial to use this pause in hostilities to allow for maximum humanitarian relief to reach those in need," he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Qatar announced a humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza Strip, including the release of 50 Israeli women and children in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli occupation prisons. (end)

