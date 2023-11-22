USD Rises To KD 0.308 And Euro Drops To KD 0.336

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Wednesday rose by 0.05 percent to KD 0.308, while the Euro dropped by 0.43 percent to KD 0.336, compared to Tuesday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound remained stable at KD 0.386, the Swiss Franc at KD 0.348 and the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002.

Currency rates declared by the CBK reflect average rates and not actual trades. (end)

ht







MENAFN22112023000071011013ID1107470253