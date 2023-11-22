6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits E. Indonesia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (KUNA) --- A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku on Wednesday, with no reported casualties or damage.
The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) said in a press release.
The epicentre of the quake was 94 kilometers west of Tobelo in North Maluku Province and at a depth of 116 km, the agency added.
Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called the Pacific Ring of Fire". (end)
