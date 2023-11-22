Ceasefire, Hostage Deal Signals Likely End Of Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After a long overnight deliberation, the Israeli government approved a hostage release deal and ceasefire today (November 22) with Hamas.

The main details of the agreement, brokered by Qatar, will include the gradual release of 50 to 80 Israeli women and children held in the Gaza Strip. That's only a fraction of the 240 hostages who were abducted on October 7 during Hamas' violent terror spree across 23 southern Israeli towns, which killed 1,200 Israelis.

In exchange, Israel has agreed to at least a four-day ceasefire, pausing its offensive maneuvers in Gaza aimed at crushing Hamas' military and political capabilities. At least 150 Palestinian women and minors will be released from Israeli prisons in exchange, while Gazans will receive increased amounts of humanitarian aid and fuel.

The deal presented several dilemmas for the government in Jerusalem, embodying the strong tensions between the two main goals of the war: dismantling Hamas as a functioning terror organization and securing the release of as many hostages as possible.

The Israeli Defense Forces wanted to keep the pressure on Hamas on the ground. On the other hand, it was clear that fighting would have to be put on hold for the hostage deal to go ahead.