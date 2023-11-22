Global Cryptocurrency Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028

(MENAFN- RationalStat LLC) The global cryptocurrency market is estimated at US$ 5.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Numerous initiatives and businesses offer goods and services that make it easier for regular people to utilize cryptocurrencies and develop the software framework to run on top of public blockchains, which will further boost the global cryptocurrency market.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the global cryptocurrency market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global cryptocurrency market include,

• In June 2023, Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced that it had acquired cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Crypto Facilities for US$ 160 million.

• In June 2023 Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it had launched a new product called Binance Pay, which allows users to make payments with cryptocurrencies

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the cryptocurrency market growth include Bitmain Technologies Ltd, Intel Corporation, Ripple Labs, Inc., BitGo Inc., Coinbase, CoinDesk.com, Ethereum Foundation, Bitfury Group Limited, Nvidia Corporation among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global cryptocurrency market based on type, product type, end use and region

• Global Cryptocurrency Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Type

o Hardware

 ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)

 GPU (Graphical Programming Units)

 FGPAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays)

o Software

 Payments

 Wallets

 Exchanges

 Mining

• Global Cryptocurrency Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Product Type

o Altcoins

 Ethereum (ETH)

 Litecoin (LTC)

 Bitcoin (BCH)

 Dogecoin (DOGE)

 Monero (XMR)

 Dash (DASH)

 Others (Ripple, Ether Classic)

o Tokens

 IOTA (MIOTA)

 EOS (EOS)

 Exchange Union (XUC)

 Veritaseum (VERI)

 Ontology (ONT)

• Global Cryptocurrency Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by End Use

o Trading

o E-commerce & Retail

o Peer-to-Peer Payment

o Banking

o Remittance

• Global Cryptocurrency Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region

o North America

 US

 Canada

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Rest of Latin America

o Western Europe

 Germany

 UK

 France

 Spain

 Italy

 Benelux

 Nordic

 Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

 Russia

 Poland

 Rest of Eastern Europe

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.)

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Turkey

 Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Leading Companies and Market Players

o Bitmain Technologies Ltd

o Intel Corporation

o Ripple Labs, Inc.

o BitGo Inc.

o Coinbase

o CoinDesk

o Ethereum Foundation

o Bitfury Group Limited

o Nvidia Corporation

Key Questions Answered in the Cryptocurrency Report:

• What will be the market value of the global cryptocurrency market by 2028?

• What is the market size of the global cryptocurrency market?

• What are the market drivers of the global cryptocurrency market?

• What are the key trends in the global cryptocurrency market?

• Which is the leading region in the global cryptocurrency market?

• What are the major companies operating in the global cryptocurrency market?

• What are the market shares by key segments in the global cryptocurrency market?





