3DXB Group: Pioneering Sustainability in 3D Printing Solutions for the Construction Industry

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 22 November 2023 – 3DXB Group, a pioneering force in the construction industry, is proud to announce its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Led by Mr. Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB GROUP, the company is at the forefront of driving positive change through innovative 3D printing solutions.

“In alignment with the UAE's visionary decree No. (24) of 2021 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to regulate the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in Dubai, which supports the Emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25% of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030, 3DXB GROUP has been formulated in the UAE,” said Mr. AlBlooshi.

Sustainability is at the core of 3DXB's business model, and the company is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices in the construction sector.

Mr. AlBlooshi highlighted, "We believe that sustainability and construction can go hand in hand. At 3DXB, we strive to minimize the environmental impact of our 3D printing solutions in various ways."

To contribute to sustainable construction practices, 3DXB incorporates various initiatives into its 3D printing solutions. The company prioritizes material sourcing from local and eco-friendly suppliers to reduce transportation emissions and support the local economy. Additionally, 3DXB's 3D printing machinery is designed with energy efficiency in mind, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to minimize power consumption during the printing process.

“Our advanced 3D printers play a crucial role in fostering sustainable construction practices,” Mr. AlBlooshi emphasized. “The precision printing methods of 3DXB's printers minimize material wastage, ensuring that only the required amount of material is used. Moreover, the printers' modularity allows for easy upgrades and replacements, extending their lifespan and contributing to a circular economy. The incorporation of remote monitoring capabilities enables real-time analysis and optimization of printing processes, further saving time and resources.”

Addressing sustainability challenges, 3DXB's micro-concrete branch offers eco-friendly formulations that incorporate recycled materials, reducing the demand for traditional cement and minimizing carbon emissions. Additionally, the micro-concrete mixtures require less water, easing the strain on local water resources during the construction process. The superior properties of 3DXB's micro-concrete products result in longer-lasting structures, reducing the need for frequent repairs and replacements.

“3DXB's technology not only drives sustainability but also delivers substantial cost savings for construction projects in the UAE. Rapid construction enabled by 3D printing reduces labor costs and project timelines significantly. Furthermore, precise material deposition minimizes wastage, optimizing material usage, and consequently reducing expenses. The durability of structures built using 3DXB's technology leads to reduced maintenance costs over the long term,” he added.

To further support its sustainability efforts, 3DXB Group actively engages in various initiatives. The company invests in research and development to develop more sustainable materials and printing processes, aiming to produce fewer emissions. Collaboration with governments, universities, and experts ensures the implementation of the latest sustainable practices into operations. Additionally, 3DXB participates in carbon offset programs to compensate for any unavoidable emissions associated with its operations.

“Our commitment to sustainability is also evident in our alignment with the principles of the circular economy and waste reduction,” stated Mr. AlBlooshi. Our company is dedicated to reducing waste while promoting a circular economy. Furthermore, the focus on modularity and durability extends the lifespan of 3DXB's machinery and products, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

With its foundation in the UAE and adherence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's decree, 3DXB GROUP is poised to lead the charge in transforming the construction industry with sustainable and eco-friendly 3D printing solutions.





