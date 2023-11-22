KPI OceanConnect supplies OOCL with biofuel blend marking a significant milestone in their sustainability journeys

(MENAFN- Blue ) Singapore – 22 November 2023: KPI OceanConnect, a leading global marine energy solutions provider, today announced the successful sale and supply of a B24 biofuel blend to Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the world's leading container transport and logistics service providers.



The fuel delivery, arranged by KPI OceanConnect’s team in Singapore and supplied by barge, was received by OOCL’s container vessel while at port in Singapore. Fuel delivered was a blend of Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).



KPI OceanConnect’s local team worked closely with OOCL to identify a biofuel to meet their bespoke needs, and by connecting supply and demand of alternative fuels, support the continued development of biofuel supply in Singapore. The KPI OceanConnect team oversaw the blending process to ensure the fuel met precise specifications and was on hand for the delivery to confirm the specially blended product supplied was of a good quality.



Jesper Sørensen, Global Head of New Fuels and Carbon Markets, KPI OceanConnect, commented on the project: “We are proud to have worked so closely with members of the OOCL team to develop a tailor-made fuel strategy that met the company’s sustainability and regulatory goals.”



“We are encouraged by the progress we see in the maritime industry, as it shifts away from carbon-intensive practices, and look forward to continuing to share our knowledge – providing expert guidance to clients as the energy transition gains further momentum.”



Michael Xu, Director of Trades at OOCL, commented: “We are pleased to announce that OOCL has been able to use green biofuel in our fleet. Using biofuel is one of our strategies to advance further with the transition towards decarbonization and to achieve the decarbonization targets of the company. We would like to thank our partner KPI OceanConnect, who has shown professionalism in meeting our requirements. OOCL will continue to work closely with our partners and all stakeholders to strive for further advancement in our sustainability roadmap.”







MENAFN22112023007364015907ID1107469896