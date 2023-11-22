Javier Milei gets linked to ‘Pinochet wannabe’

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Argentina has elected far-right economist Javier Milei as its new president, a self-proclaimed libertarian promising radical economic reforms to address the nation's pressing issues. Milei, often likened to a "Pinochet wannabe," has pledged to combat inflation and drastically reduce the size of the state amid a severe economic crisis. However, a closer examination of his proposed policies suggests potential risks and challenges that may exacerbate Argentina's woes.



Before delving into Milei's economic agenda, it is essential to acknowledge that the current economic crisis in Buenos Aires has roots in the administration of former right-wing President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). Macri's decision to secure a massive International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, aimed at bolstering his political standing before an unsuccessful reelection bid, left Argentina burdened with an insurmountable and unsustainable debt. This financial predicament has persisted into the tenure of outgoing President Alberto Fernandez, contributing to the nation's struggle with hyperinflation. The complexities of Argentina's economic history, marked by crises occurring approximately every six years, underscore the challenges that any leader faces in navigating the nation's fiscal landscape.



Enter Javier Milei, a controversial figure advocating for policies reminiscent of those that arguably contributed to Argentina's economic downturn. Despite positioning himself as a libertarian, Milei's proposed solutions involve embracing the very institutions and policies that critics argue have previously damaged the Argentine economy. Notably, he expresses a willingness to align with the IMF and strengthen ties with the Western world, particularly the United States. Additionally, Milei advocates for adopting the United States dollar as the national currency, a move that could have profound implications for Argentina's economic sovereignty.



Milei's ideological stance extends to foreign relations, where he vows to sever ties with major nations such as China. This bold move, driven purely by ideological considerations, raises concerns about the potential disruption of Argentina's supply chains and its standing in international trade. Furthermore, his promise to abandon the BRICS format in favor of engaging with what he deems the "civilized" world—comprising North America, Europe, and their allies, including Israel—reflects a departure from the country's current diplomatic and economic strategies.



As Argentina undergoes this significant political shift, the implications of Milei's economic vision are subject to scrutiny. Critics argue that his proposed policies may not provide the anticipated panacea for the nation's economic challenges but, instead, could lead to further harm. With the nation at a crossroads, navigating the delicate balance between economic recovery and geopolitical realignment will undoubtedly shape Argentina's trajectory under its new leadership.





MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107469877