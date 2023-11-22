Stoltenberg claims NATO doesn’t see Russian army threat

(MENAFN) In a recent visit to North Macedonia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed concerns over a potential Russian military threat in the Balkans. Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, responded to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's claims of Russian plans to destabilize the region. Contrary to Zelensky's assertions, Stoltenberg stated, "We do not see any imminent military threat from Russia against any NATO ally or region." Emphasizing the importance of vigilance, he added, "But of course, we remain vigilant. We monitor closely what Russia is doing, and we remain united."



Stoltenberg highlighted NATO's presence in the region through the KFOR mission in Kosovo, a headquarters in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and an office in Serbia. He reassured that NATO stands ready to swiftly reinforce and take necessary actions to defend and protect every ally against potential threats. The Secretary-General's remarks came as part of his tour of the former Yugoslav republics, having already visited Sarajevo, Belgrade, and Pristina. Notably, only Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia remain outside the U.S.-led NATO bloc in the region.



While reiterating NATO's standard stance on the Ukraine conflict, Stoltenberg's dismissal of an immediate Russian threat contradicted Zelensky's recent statements. During a press engagement with African journalists last week, the Ukrainian leader asserted that Moscow was orchestrating the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and planning to undermine the Balkans and Moldova. Zelensky claimed that these actions were aimed at diverting global attention away from Kiev.



As tensions persist and geopolitical dynamics evolve, Stoltenberg's statements serve as a testament to NATO's commitment to monitoring and responding to potential security threats in the Balkans, even as differing perspectives emerge among world leaders. The complex geopolitical landscape in the region continues to draw international attention, with NATO maintaining a watchful eye on developments to ensure the security and stability of its member states.



