BRICS demanded to brand Israel ‘terrorist’ district

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on the BRICS nations to label the Israeli government and its military as terrorist organizations, citing alleged war crimes against the Palestinian people. The request was submitted during the BRICS online Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation in Gaza, where Iran, set to become a member in January, sought to address the ongoing conflict.



President Raisi urged BRICS members to use their collective influence to break what he referred to as Israel's "siege" of Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid. In his plea to the bloc, Raisi emphasized the need for recognizing the Israeli government as a terrorist regime and its army as a terrorist organization, urging the severance of political, economic, and military ties with Israel. He also called on BRICS nations to acknowledge the Palestinian state's right to self-defense while cutting diplomatic relations with West Jerusalem.



Highlighting Israel's alleged use of illegal white phosphorus and other banned weapons against civilians, Raisi proposed that BRICS initiate an inquiry into these accusations. Additionally, he pledged Iran's support for South Africa's joint effort, filed with four other countries at the International Criminal Court, to investigate potential war crimes in Gaza. However, Raisi suggested that this filing should extend responsibility to the United States for Israel's actions, particularly concerning the killing of children in the enclave.



As tensions in the Middle East escalate, Iran's call to BRICS adds a diplomatic dimension to the international response, amplifying the complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The outcome of these deliberations within BRICS could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the broader geopolitical landscape.





