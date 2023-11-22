JPMorgan Chase predicts average price of Brent crude to reach USD83 in 2024

(MENAFN) JPMorgan Chase is anticipating a promising outlook for the average price of Brent crude, projecting it to reach approximately USD83 per barrel in the upcoming year. The bank cites several factors contributing to this positive forecast, including resilient oil demand in the United States, robust growth in emerging markets, and a sense of stability in European markets. These factors collectively bolster the bank's confidence in the strength of the oil market in 2024.



However, the bank's longer-term projections highlight potential challenges for the oil industry. JPMorgan Chase forecasts a decline in the average price of Brent crude to USD75 per barrel in 2025. This dip is attributed to an anticipated surge in energy efficiency and an increasing shift towards electric vehicles at the expense of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The rise in electric vehicle sales is expected to lead to a decline in overall demand for conventional fuel, impacting the dynamics of the oil market.



Examining demand trends, JPMorgan Chase anticipates growth of 1.9 million barrels per day this year, with a subsequent moderation to 1.6 million barrels per day in 2024. Despite ongoing economic challenges, the bank remains optimistic about demand, citing robust emerging markets, resilient demand in the United States, and stability in European markets as key supporting factors. These factors, according to the bank's analysts, will contribute to sustaining demand despite prevailing economic headwinds.



On the supply side, JPMorgan Chase expects a surge in production from sources outside the OPEC alliance. The bank emphasizes that if non-OPEC supplies witness robust growth, it could exert downward pressure on Brent prices, potentially pushing them below the USD70 per barrel mark. In response to these dynamics, the analysts at JPMorgan Chase anticipate that OPEC+ will likely maintain production levels to provide support for oil prices in the face of evolving market conditions. The bank's comprehensive analysis underscores the intricate interplay between demand, supply, and evolving market dynamics shaping the trajectory of global oil prices.

