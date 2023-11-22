North Korea announces spy satellite discovery

(MENAFN) In a significant development, North Korea successfully launched a military surveillance satellite into orbit, as reported by state media in Pyongyang and confirmed by the South Korean military. This achievement follows two unsuccessful attempts earlier in the year and marks a notable breakthrough for North Korea's space program.



The state media outlet KCNA announced the success of the launch, stating that the rocket effectively placed the reconnaissance satellite, named 'Malligyong-1,' into orbit. South Korea's joint chiefs of staff corroborated the launch, noting that the projectile traveled in a southerly direction over Japan, prompting a ballistic missile alert in the country and urging residents of Okinawa to seek shelter.



The previous unsuccessful attempts in May and August saw satellites falling into the sea shortly after lift-off. Undeterred, North Korea notified Tokyo of its intention to make another attempt in late November, culminating in this successful launch.



The international response to the satellite launch has been swift, with both Japan and the United States condemning the action. The White House labeled it a "brazen violation" of multiple United Nations resolutions, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed deep concern over the safety of the nation's people.



The capabilities of the Malligyong-1 satellite remain unknown, leaving questions about its purpose and whether it is transmitting data back to Earth. North Korea, which has successfully launched satellites in 2012 and 2016, maintains that these endeavors are part of its civilian space program. The latest breakthrough raises geopolitical tensions and underscores the ongoing challenges posed by North Korea's advancements in space technology.





