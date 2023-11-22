Serbia promises to enhance ties with NATO

(MENAFN) In a significant shift in diplomatic posture, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced a commitment to enhancing cooperation with NATO during a meeting with the bloc's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg. The move, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Serbs in Kosovo, marks a departure from Serbia's previous stance, which included canceling military exercises with both NATO and Russia in 2022 to assert its military neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.



President Vucic, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with NATO, expressed his intention to explore the decision to resume joint exercises with the alliance. Despite Serbia's military neutrality, Vucic stressed the need for engagement with NATO to address security concerns in Kosovo, where NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) has been stationed since 1999 following the bloc's air war against Belgrade.



While Vucic has consistently resisted joining Western sanctions against Russia, the meeting with Stoltenberg signals a willingness to recalibrate Serbia's approach to NATO. Stoltenberg acknowledged Serbia's desire to remain outside any military bloc, emphasizing that joint exercises with NATO would not compromise that position.



The decision to improve relations with NATO comes against the backdrop of historical tensions, with Vucic recalling the impact of "NATO aggression" and urging the bloc to safeguard the Serb population in Kosovo. Despite assurances from KFOR regarding the safety of all residents, Vucic emphasized the challenges faced by the Serbs and called attention to NATO's reliance on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, which guarantees Serbia's sovereignty over Kosovo.



As Serbia navigates this diplomatic shift, the complexities of balancing military neutrality, historical grievances, and regional security considerations come to the forefront. The evolving relationship with NATO opens avenues for strategic collaboration while raising questions about the broader implications for Serbia's foreign policy in the volatile Balkan region.



MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107469839