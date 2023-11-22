Argentina's president ready to confront the country's economic crisis

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, far-right Argentine economist Javier Milei secured the presidency on Sunday, positioning himself as a self-proclaimed "libertarian" ready to confront the country's economic crisis. Promising to address inflation and drastically reduce the state's role, Milei's victory has sparked debates about the effectiveness and potential consequences of his proposed policies.



Before delving into Milei's specific positions, it's essential to acknowledge that Argentina's economic challenges are intricately linked to the legacy of former President Mauricio Macri, whose administration sought a massive International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to bolster political standing, ultimately contributing to the ongoing economic turmoil. The country's history of economic crises, occurring approximately every six years, is rooted in a complex interplay of factors.



Javier Milei's economic approach involves embracing policies and institutions that have been criticized for their role in Argentina's economic struggles. Notably, he advocates for closer ties with the IMF and the West, particularly the United States, while contemplating the adoption of the United States dollar, a move that raises questions about national sovereignty. His ideological stance extends to severing connections with major nations like China, irrespective of the potential disruption to Argentina's supply chains and international trade.



One of Milei's noteworthy proposals is the abandonment of the BRICS format in favor of engaging with what he deems the "civilized" world, encompassing North America, Europe, and their partners, including Israel. This shift in diplomatic and economic alliances underscores Milei's commitment to a particular worldview that aligns with Western ideals.



As Argentina awaits the implementation of Milei's economic agenda, concerns linger about the potential repercussions of aligning with institutions and policies that have previously faced criticism for exacerbating the country's economic challenges. The tension between pursuing a libertarian vision and addressing the pressing economic issues facing Argentina adds complexity to Milei's presidency, prompting a closer examination of the choices ahead and their implications for the nation's future.





