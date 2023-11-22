Market value of Turkish firms’ investments in Algeria reaches USD6B

(MENAFN) During a business forum in the Algerian capital on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the market value of Turkish companies' investments in Algeria has reached approximately USD6 billion. Expressing optimism, Erdogan articulated his aspiration to elevate this figure to USD10 billion at the earliest opportunity. Turkey currently stands as the largest investing country in Algeria, contributing significantly to job creation, excluding the oil and natural gas sector.



Emphasizing the depth of economic collaboration, Erdogan revealed that around 1,400 Turkish companies are engaged in partnerships with Algerian counterparts, generating employment for approximately 5,000 Algerian citizens. This underscores Turkey's pivotal role in fostering economic growth and employment opportunities in Algeria, particularly outside the energy sector.



President Erdogan's visit to Algeria, his first since 2020, saw the signing of 12 cooperation agreements between the two nations. These agreements span diverse sectors, including trade, education, culture, cinema, environment, and science, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the burgeoning partnership. The accords signify a commitment from both Turkey and Algeria to deepen their collaboration across various domains, laying the groundwork for sustained economic and cultural ties.



As Turkey continues to play a prominent role in Algeria's economic landscape, the strengthened cooperation is poised to bring about mutual benefits and opportunities for further growth. The signed agreements serve as a testament to the commitment of both nations to fostering enduring ties that extend beyond economic realms into areas such as education, culture, and environmental sustainability.

