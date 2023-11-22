Former advisor claims UK Premier wanted to ‘just let people die’

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation during the official Covid-19 inquiry, Patrick Vallance, London's former chief scientific adviser, claimed that United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed a preference to "just let people die" rather than impose a second national lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Vallance, referencing his diaries as a record of the pandemic, indicated that neither Sunak nor then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson favored another lockdown due to concerns about exacerbating economic hardships caused by the initial lockdown.



According to Vallance's diaries, Sunak made the controversial comment during a meeting with Johnson and his senior adviser, Dominic Cummings. Cummings, who advocated for a swift lockdown, relayed Sunak's sentiment to Vallance. The former chief scientific adviser expressed frustration, noting the "complete lack of leadership" from Downing Street.



The diaries also allege that Sunak did not consult scientists before implementing the 'Eat Out to Help Out' campaign, aimed at reviving the restaurant economy after the first lockdown.



Vallance contended that the scheme, which encouraged people to dine out, was "quite likely" to have increased the number of Covid-19 infections. Sunak, in a written submission to the inquiry, claimed no recollection of objections to the policy at the time. However, Angela McLean, then-chief scientific adviser to the Defense Department, reportedly dubbed Sunak 'Dr. Death' in response to the initiative.



The revelations from Vallance's diaries provide insight into the internal dynamics and decision-making processes within the United Kingdom government during a critical phase of the pandemic. As the official inquiry delves into the government's response to Covid-19, the allegations raise questions about the balance between public health considerations and economic concerns, sparking broader discussions about leadership and decision-making during a global health crisis.



