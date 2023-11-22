Gold prices decline below USD2K following recent fluctuations

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold prices experienced a decline, slipping below the USD2,000 mark as the dollar found stability following recent fluctuations. Despite this, the descent in gold values was tempered by market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may have concluded its cycle of monetary tightening. In spot transactions, gold registered a 0.1 percent decrease, settling at USD1,996.79 per ounce after reaching a three-week peak of USD2,007.29 in the preceding session. Concurrently, US gold futures mirrored this trend with a 0.1 percent dip, reaching USD1,998.80.



The dollar, having retreated to its lowest levels in two and a half months in the prior session, saw consolidation against other major currencies. This shift in the dollar's trajectory is pivotal, as a weaker dollar typically renders gold more affordable for holders of alternative currencies. The interplay between the dollar's movement and gold prices underscores the intricate dynamics of global financial markets.



Adding to the nuanced landscape, minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting revealed a cautious approach among officials. The consensus was to exercise prudence and consider raising interest rates only if progress in curbing inflation slows. This stance aligns with broader market sentiments that anticipate the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates at their current levels during the December meeting. Moreover, there exists a notable 60 percent probability, as suggested by CME's Fed Watch service, that interest rates might be lowered by at least 25 basis points by May.



The delicate balance between the dollar's performance, evolving Federal Reserve strategies, and market expectations continues to influence the trajectory of gold prices, creating a complex environment for investors and analysts alike.

