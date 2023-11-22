US intelligence agents get investigated due to ‘woke’ memo

(MENAFN) In a recent development, two Republican members of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Waltz of Florida and Jim Banks of Indiana, have directed inquiries to General Paul Nakasone, the head of the National Security Agency (NSA), regarding a leaked diversity document. The document, filled with terms associated with Critical Race Theory, such as "white privilege" and "social justice," has sparked concerns about the NSA's internal processes and alignment with United States policy.



In a letter addressed to General Nakasone, the lawmakers seek clarification on several key aspects of the leaked document. They specifically request information on the authorship of the document, the circumstances surrounding its public disclosure, and whether the NSA endorses the content, given its potential variance with established United States policy and values.



Describing the 34-page document as a glossary of "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)" terms, Waltz and Banks express deep concerns about the content, deeming many definitions within it as either "incoherent" or "deeply troubling." The lawmakers hone in on the definitions of terms such as 'whiteness,' 'capitalism,' 'structural racism,' 'equity,' and 'neocolonialism,' raising questions about the agency's stance on these concepts.



The leaked document, which reportedly appeared on the internal NSA server in May 2022 but only surfaced recently when leaked to the outlet Daily Wire, has ignited controversy. The Daily Wire accused the NSA of endorsing "blatantly left-wing views on race and sex," highlighting the glossary's favorable citations of controversial academics like Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo.



As Waltz and Banks seek answers from General Nakasone, the incident adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the influence of Critical Race Theory within government agencies and the potential implications for national security. The inquiry underscores the broader tensions surrounding diversity and inclusion discussions, prompting scrutiny of the NSA's internal dynamics and adherence to principles aligned with United States values.





