Israel consents to hostage agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Israeli government has voted to accept a deal that would bring about a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Reports indicate that as part of the agreement, some hostages held by Hamas militants will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. The decision, endorsed by all branches of the Israeli security services, including the IDF, Shin Bet, and Mossad, comes amidst intensified hostilities in the region.



According to sources, the ceasefire would involve the release of approximately 50 Israeli women and children held by Palestinian militants. The first batch of hostages is expected to be released once the temporary truce takes effect, with a potential timeframe as early as Thursday.



However, the Supreme Court could pose a challenge to the agreement, potentially blocking the release of Palestinian prisoners.



To ensure transparency, Israel plans to publish a list of the Palestinian prisoners slated for release. The public will then have a 24-hour window to raise any objections. The list reportedly includes around 150 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, none of whom are accused of killing Israelis.



The terms of the temporary ceasefire also allow for potential extensions. If Hamas releases additional women and children hostages, or for every group of 10 more Israeli hostages released, the truce could be prolonged. This flexibility aims to provide a framework for ongoing negotiations and potential de-escalation.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the ministers ahead of the vote, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but emphasized its necessity. He pledged to continue the war with Hamas even after the implementation of the temporary truce, stating, "We are at war, and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals."



As Israel navigates this delicate situation, the prospect of a ceasefire and hostage exchange raises hopes for a reduction in violence, albeit within the context of ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region.



