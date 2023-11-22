-->


UAE: New Bus Routes, More Trips Announced In Abu Dhabi


11/22/2023 4:38:01 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 9:18 AM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced a slew of changes and enhancements to its public bus services. According to the authority, the improvements will result in better connectivity across the city.

The following are the changes and new services that are being implemented by ITC:

1. Routes between downtown Abu Dhabi and densely-populated areas now have limited stops, ensuring faster travel.

2. A new route has been introduced to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in order for tourists and visitors to better access the landmark.

3. New direct bus services have been launched from midnight to 4am.

4. Routes in Al Bahia, Al Shahama, Al Rahba, and Al Samha have been streamlined.

5. The transport network in Baniyas now has enhanced bus services.

5. The frequency of services between downtown Abu Dhabi and Khalifa City has been increased.

