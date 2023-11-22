Qatar Central Bank Announces Upgraded Version Of QPAY

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank announced the upgraded version of the electronic payment gateway, QPAY.

The latest version allows for quick completion of online local purchases and lowers the costs incurred by the merchants. It also heightens security and prevents financial fraud.

QCB announced that the launch is in line with the Financial Sector Strategy and its permanent endeavour to organise and develop the financal sector in the country.

"This launch comes as part of Qatar Central Bank's efforts to develop the payment systems infrastructures and to keep pace with the latest developments in the field of payment systems and electronic transfer of funds," it added.