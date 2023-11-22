Vodafone Qatar Adds Google Pay To My Vodafone App For Bill Payments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has recently collaborated with Google to allow bill payments and recharges with Google Pay via the My Vodafone App, to enable in-app, online and in-person contactless payments on Android mobile devices or supported Wear OS devices.

Vodafone customers can download the Google Wallet application via the Google Play Store, add an eligible debit or credit card, and through the My Vodafone App, can simply choose the Google Pay option in either the Billing or the Recharge section, confirm, and then pay to carry out the transaction.

Users are required to verify each time they open Google Pay or tap to pay, and all payments are encrypted and tokenized.

In line with Qatar's move towards a more digitised economy, the new solution saves customers from handing over their payment cards, touching physical buttons, or exchanging cash. Security and privacy are built into every aspect to ensure data is protected, with transactions through the application being safely made with a virtual card number, so Google Pay does not share credit card details with the business.

Selda Bostancioglu, Commercial Operations and Digital Director at Vodafone Qatar said,“We are thrilled to introduce our new Google Pay option, which aims to drive the awareness and adoption of high-security digital payments within Qatar. This new solution is a great addition to our wide range of payment options, making our customers' journey as smooth and easy as possible.”

The My Vodafone App is free to download on both Apple and Google Play stores, and through the Vodafone Qatar website. To find out more, please visit: