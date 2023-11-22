-->


Openai Announces Sam Altman To Return As CEO


11/22/2023 4:37:17 AM

San Francisco: OpenAI announced on Wednesday its co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO, days after he was fired by the board.

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

