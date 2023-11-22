Openai Announces Sam Altman To Return As CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
San Francisco: OpenAI announced on Wednesday its co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO, days after he was fired by the board.
"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
MENAFN22112023000063011010ID1107469810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.