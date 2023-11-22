Ford to reduce scope of battery plant initiative in Michigan

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the U.S. automaker Ford declared its decision to reduce the scope of its battery plant initiative in the state of Michigan.



"While we remain bullish on our long-term strategy for electric vehicles, we are re-timing and resizing some investments. As stated previously, we have been evaluating BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall," it stated in a declaration.



The company has stated that it is striving to find a balance between investment, growth, and profitability. As part of this adjustment, the facility in question is now projected to generate over 1,700 jobs, producing approximately 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of capacity.



This represents a 43 percent reduction from the initial plan, which aimed for 35 GWh and the creation of 2,500 jobs.



In February, Ford had announced its intention to construct a facility that worth USD3.5 billion in Michigan focused on manufacturing more affordable lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), as opposed to the nickel manganese cobalt batteries currently in use.



The production at BlueOval Battery Park Michigan is anticipated to commence in 2026.

