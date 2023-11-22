QMMF To Host MENA Karting Cup Next Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) has announced details of the upcoming MENA Karting Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from December 12-16 at the Lusail International Circuit's (LIC) karting track where aspiring young racers from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will compete in 6 categories.

Entrance to the event will be free and open to the public. The detailed schedule of the event will be shared at a later stage.

The MENA Karting Cup 2023 will feature intense wheel-to-wheel racing with competitors from as young as 8 to adult in divisions which includes Micro Max (ages 8-11), Mini Max (ages 10-13), Junior Max (ages 12-15), Senior Max (ages 14+), DD2 (ages 15+), and DD2 Masters (ages 31+). Additionally, there are 2 more categories of races RD1 Elite Sprint and RD1 Elite Endurance where ages 15+ can register and participate. With potential participation from drivers representing countries across MENA nations, competition is anticipated to be fierce across all categories during the five days of racing.

“Hosting the MENA Karting Championship 2023 at Lusail International Circuit's karting track marks a thrilling milestone in our pursuit of making Qatar a regional hub of motorsports. We take this opportunity to welcome the region's finest drivers to ignite their passion for speed on our world-class track. This championship embodies our commitment to fostering motorsport talent and uniting enthusiasts across the MENA region,” said QMMF and LIC President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai.

Additionally, FIA President Mohammed Ahmad Sultan Ben Sulayem said:“We are delighted to see that the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation will be hosting the fourth MENA Karting Championship. Initiatives like this are essential if we want to reach our goal of doubling motor sport participation by 2025.”

Registration for regional team participation remains open until 25 November 2023.

More details are on the MENA Karting Cup 2023 can be found at