Al Rayyan Youth Committee Hosts Football Tourney To Mark Qatar 2022 Anniversary

Doha, Qatar: The youth committee of Al Rayyan Club yesterday announced to organise the 2022 Football Championship involving 12 teams from next week.

The competition, which coincides with the first anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will be held under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and Youth in cooperation with Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys which will host the event's matches.

“We are pleased to hold the second edition of the 2022 football championship, which coincides with the first anniversary of the 2022 Qatar World Cup,” Al Rayyan's Youth Committee Head Faisal Al Hammadi said in a statement.

“I expect strong competitions during the tournament. All participating teams will aim to be in the first places and obtain cups and medals. We are pleased with the continued and fruitful cooperation with Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, which will host the tournament with the participation of 12 teams.”

For his part, Director of Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys Khaled Al Qahtani confirmed the school's full preparations to host the second edition of the 2022 football championship.

“We are pleased to organise the tournament in cooperation with the youth team at Al Rayyan Club, with the participation of 12 teams. This tournament is timely, especially as it comes on the first anniversary of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Therefore, we hope that it will come out at the required level and we will see strong performances from the participating teams,” he said.

The complete schedule of the tournament will be announced soon.