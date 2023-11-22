Bashar Resan Says Iraq Will Count On 'Tremendous Support' Of Fans During Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When Bashar Resan and the Iraqi national team take to the pitch at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, they will count on tremendous support in the stands to bolster their chances in the tournament. As a player in the Qatar Stars League with Qatar SC, Resan knows very well how popular the Lions of Mesopotamia are, both at home, and amongst adorning fans throughout the region.

“We have always had amazing fans wherever we play. I expect a huge turnout during the upcoming Asian Cup, with our 2007 victory in the tournament still fresh in many people's minds,” said Resan.“Our goal is to bring to these supporters. The support from our fans will be the key to our success. They inspire us.”

In 2007, Iraq lifted the Asian Cup trophy for the first time since making their debut at the continental championship in 1972. Hailed by many as one of football's greatest fairytale achievements, with the win coming against a backdrop of tremendous strife, the win continues to inspire a new generation of players to bring joy once again to the football loving country.

“Our team brings together young dynamic players along with strong experienced members of the squad, with many playing for clubs in Europe and throughout the region. Our team's performances have been improving over the past few months, and we expect to continue this good run in the tournament,” added Resan.

The 26-year-old midfielder also points to the appointment of Jesus Casas as head coach, and the launch of the inaugural Iraqi Stars League as two important factors to a successful run at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The Spaniard manager has proven to be a popular figure in Iraq after leading the Lions of Mesopotamia to their fourth Arabian Gulf Cup title in front of a home crowd in Basra, Iraq.

“It is difficult to predict who will lift the Asian Cup this time around. We're in a group alongside some tough opposition, and Japan and Korea Republic are favourites to win the tournament in my opinion, but I really hope that at least two teams from the Arab world make it to the semi-finals,” said Resan.

Iraq has been drawn into Group D for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, alongside four-time champions Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia. Iraq's first match will be against Indonesia on 15 January, 2023 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of seven FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums being used for the tournament.

"This edition of the Asian Cup will be particularly special because it is being played just one year after the World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will undoubtedly invoke memories of Qatar 2022 which was a month-long celebration where fans witnessed Qatar's ability to successfully host mega sporting events and welcome fans from all over the world,” said Resan.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from 12 January to 10 February 2024.