Argentina's president-elect outlines strategy to tackle inflation

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement on Monday, Argentina's president-elect, the staunchly ultra-liberal Javier Milli, outlined a strategy to tackle the staggering inflation gripping his economically beleaguered country. Milli projected that the process of reigning in inflation, a critical challenge amid the nation's economic crisis, may span between 18 and 24 months. Speaking in an interview with Radio Capital, he emphasized that a reduction in monetary issuance today would be a pivotal step in returning inflation rates to more manageable international levels.



As Argentina grapples with an alarming annual inflation rate of 143 percent, Milli, an economist known for his adherence to extreme liberal economic principles, clarified that he does not intend to immediately abolish exchange controls. He pointed out that such a move could potentially trigger "hyperinflation." Despite this caution, Milli reiterated his long-term goal of eventually eliminating the Argentine Central Bank, accusing it of "stealing" from citizens.



Milli's proposed solution involves a notable shift towards dollarization as a means to address the economic challenges. He envisions allowing the currency choice to be in the hands of Argentines, promoting a system where citizens can freely choose the currency of their preference. In advocating for dollarization, Milli contends that this move will effectively circumvent the need for a central bank, a stance that aligns with his broader economic philosophy. The unfolding economic strategy under Milli's leadership is poised to reshape Argentina's financial landscape, prompting both anticipation and scrutiny from observers within and beyond the nation's borders.

