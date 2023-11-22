Qatar Attends Third ICAO Conference On Aviation Fuels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, is participating in the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), which is hosted by the United Arab Emirates from Nov 20 to 24, 2023.

The Qatari delegation is headed by In charge of managing QCAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri in addition to the presence of Permanent Representative of Qatar to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Essa Abdullah Al Malki and several experts specialised in the field of protecting the civil aviation environment at the Authority.

In his speech, Al Hajri pointed out the need to enhance cooperation among all and establish a global framework within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to facilitate the convergence of views and determine practical steps toward achieving effective results for the Aviation Alternative Fuel for Civil Aviation Initiative.

He explained,“We must bear in mind the necessity of working together on urgent issues, like climate change, which therefore requires us to take rapid and decisive action in a way that provides us with the necessary opportunities to shape a more sustainable future for aviation, protect our planet, and ensure a prosperous and strong industry, through adopting clean energy sources.”

Al Hajri also stressed the need to turn all challenges into significant opportunities and take advantage of them by providing the right infrastructure, enhancing capacity, and continuing with the No Country Left Behind initiative.

He also explained,“We must take the opportunity of our presence at this conference today to turn our shared vision into concrete action through a comprehensive approach that encompasses various aspects of aviation policy, investing in research and development to promote the efficiency and viability of alternative fuel technologies, and identifying strong regulatory frameworks that promote the adoption of clean energy sources.”

The ICAO Aviation and Alternative Fuels Conference witnesses the participation of high-level delegations from over 190 countries.