Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Kazakhstan Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met today, Wednesday, November 23, 2023, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar HE Arman Isagaliev.
The meeting discussed several matters of mutual interest and reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop it.
MENAFN22112023000063011010ID1107469797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.