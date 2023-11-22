-->


Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Kazakhstan Ambassador


11/22/2023 4:35:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met today, Wednesday, November 23, 2023, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar HE Arman Isagaliev.

The meeting discussed several matters of mutual interest and reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the security fields and ways to support and develop it.

