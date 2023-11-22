Egyptian President Welcomes Mediation For Prisoners' Swap, Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday welcomed the success of the joint Egyptian mediation efforts with Qatar and the United States for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The joint mediation efforts succeeded in reaching a deal for the implementation of a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners from both sides,” said the Egyptian president in a statement published on his official Facebook page.

The president stressed the commitment to the continuation of the Egyptian efforts exerted to reach a final and sustainable solution for achieving justice, imposing peace, and guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian People.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday confirmed their agreement on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In exchange for Hamas to release hostages, the Israeli side agreed to release Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, said the Israeli government in a statement.

Under the deal, at least 50 hostages, mainly children and women, would be freed for the release of about 150 female and teen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, said the statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Later in the day, the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed the ceasefire agreement, which was jointly mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, adding that the starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours.

Since the new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict erupted on Oct. 7, Egypt and Qatar have been making efforts to mediate between the warring parties, secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, and de-escalate the situation in Gaza.