Y-Tech Plans To Produce Sound Systems Locally To Cut Costs By 40%

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Y-Tech Digital Security Solutions, a company that operates in the field of fire alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and access control systems, is in talks with a local manufacturer to produce sound systems in Egypt shortly. This was announced by Osama Shobok, the CEO of Y-Tech, during a roundtable discussion held by the company on the sidelines of the Cairo ICT exhibition and conference, which is taking place from 19 to 22 November of this year.

Shobok said that producing sound systems locally would help the company reduce its costs by up to 40%, as well as meet the growing demand for these solutions in the Egyptian market. He added that the market is witnessing a significant surge in demand for digital security solutions, coinciding with the implementation of several major national projects.

Shobok also revealed that the company is expanding its international presence, with a branch in the UAE and a representative office in Libya. He stated that the company achieved a business volume of EGP 45m last year and aims to increase it by 30% by the end of 2023.

He highlighted that the company overcame the dollar shortage crisis by leveraging its dollar revenue generated from exporting solutions to its UAE branch to finance the import of new shipments. This contributed to the availability of inventory for the company's products.