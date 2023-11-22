Israeli airstrike kills 2 journalists, third one near Israel-Lebanon border

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of two journalists employed by a Lebanese TV channel and a third individual near the Israel-Lebanon border, as reported by Lebanese state media and the channel itself.



This incident adds to the tragic toll of over 50 journalists killed since October 7, covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with its repercussions in other parts of the region, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.



The majority of these casualties occurred in the Gaza Strip, which experienced Israeli airstrikes and ground operations following a deadly assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israelis.



Violence along the Lebanon-Israel border erupted following Hamas's attack on October 7. Subsequently, Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, engaged in rocket exchanges, leading to an escalating conflict.



The Lebanese TV channel, Al Mayadeen, asserted that the Israeli strike intentionally targeted the TV crew near the town of Tir Harfa, approximately a mile from the Israeli border. The channel suggested that the attack was deliberate due to its perceived pro-Palestinian stance and support for Iran's regional military alliance.



Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement asserting that the Israeli strike was an effort to stifle the media, emphasizing that there appeared to be "no limits to Israeli crimes."



Israel’s military stated that it was “aware of a claim regarding journalists ... who were killed as a result of (Israeli army) fire.



“This is an area with active hostilities, where exchange of fire occur. Presence in the area is dangerous,” it declared.

