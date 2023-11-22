Several Conferences Held On Second Day Of QTM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2023, skillfully organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, warmly welcomed visitors to the second day of Qatar's pivotal tourism exhibition, renowned for its immersive experiences, expertise, valuable insights, and abundant business opportunities.

The second day of QTM's international conference commenced with a compelling keynote address by Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO, Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. Two insightful panel discussions followed this. The first one, 'Creating A World Class Sustainable Destination' moderated by Prof. Wolfgang Georg Arlt featured esteemed speakers, including Bonita Mutoni, Founder & Managing Director, Uber Luxe Safaris; Esra Guler, MICE Director, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency; Doris Maria Woerfel, Chair & Executive Director, African Sustainable Tourism Organization (ASTO); Shoaa Alsemaiti, Assistant Manager, Marketing & Communications of Katara Hospitality; and Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer, Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The second panel discussion, 'Health Tourism in OIC Member Countries' moderated by Alioune Gueye, PDG Afrique Challenges on Health Tourism in Africa, ICDT Consultant featured speakers including Ahmet Enes Tekcan, ICDT Consultant Digitalization in Health Tourism; Muzamil Edema, Researcher at Economic & Social Research Dept, SESRIC; and Alioune Gueye, PDG Afrique Challenges on Health Tourism in Africa, ICDT Consultant.

An afternoon of talks also took place on topics such as 'Responsible, Sustainable Culture and Heritage Tourism Growth' ', AMFORHT Responsibilities Towards Education, Institutions & Key Players in Our Industry' and 'Peru to The World.' Attendees were treated to a delightful cultural experience at QTM 2023's Global Village, featuring captivating performances from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, Dominican Republic, Mexico and others.

QTM's Hosted Buyers' Programme, a collaborative effort with Qatar Tourism, allowed exhibitors and visitors to engage in face-to-face meetings with over 100 international buyers. These pre-arranged meetings catalyzed potential investments and transformative partnerships with tourism experts, fostering impactful business collaborations.