Binance reaches settlement with US, Binance's founder to step down as CEO

(MENAFN) In a landmark development, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reached a settlement with the US government, marking a significant shift in its leadership. As part of the settlement, Binance's founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), is set to step down from his position as CEO and pay fines totaling USD4.3 billion. The settlement is a response to allegations of anti-money laundering violations, and CZ is expected to plead guilty to these charges, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press.



The resolution also includes Binance agreeing to pay the substantial fines to settle civil claims brought by American regulators, bringing an end to a years-long investigation into the operations of the cryptocurrency giant. The settlement signifies a notable move by the US Department of Justice, which had initially sought between USD4 to USD5 billion from Binance.



The legal scrutiny intensified when Binance faced accusations of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws. This legal action was initiated through a lawsuit filed by regulators, raising concerns about the exchange's compliance with regulatory standards.



Binance, a limited liability company based in the Cayman Islands, shares similarities with the legal challenges faced by FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, which collapsed the previous year. The charges against CZ extended beyond anti-money laundering violations, including allegations of diverting client funds and concealing the commingling of investors' assets with billions of dollars sent to a third party owned by CZ himself.

