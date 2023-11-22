Shell achieves notable gas discovery in North East El-Amriya block of Mediterranean Sea

(MENAFN) Shell Egypt has achieved a notable gas discovery in the North East El-Amriya block of the Mediterranean Sea after successfully completing the drilling of the initial gas well in its three-well exploration project called Mina West.



The drilling activities occurred in the offshore Nile Delta at a water depth of approximately 250 meters beneath the sea surface, uncovering initial data indicating the existence of a natural gas reservoir.



“This discovery is an important step forward for Shell Egypt, bolstering our growth aspirations and ongoing commitment as a key partner in Egypt’s energy landscape,” stated Khaled Kacem, vice president and country chair of Shell Egypt, in a declaration.



The firm has employed independent contractor Stena Drilling to send a distant offshore training division.



This development follows the announcement by the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, who presented a $1.8 billion plan at the 8th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar in Vienna in July. The plan's objective is to conduct drilling operations for 35 new gas wells across the Mediterranean Sea by 2025.



El-Molla disclosed that the project plans to drill 21 gas wells in the fiscal year 2023-2024, followed by an additional 14 in the subsequent 12 months. The initiative involves collaboration with major international companies, including Eni, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP.

