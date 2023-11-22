Unique Tourist Destination Extending Over An Area Of 256,000 Square Meters

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Bahrain's capital, Manama, witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the“Bahrain Marina” project, which is considered one of the strategic and development projects aimed at diversifying the Kingdom's economy and strengthening the real estate development sector as one of the most crucial sectors that contribute positively and effectively to the non-oil gross domestic product of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the ceremony organised by the Bahrain Marina Development Company at the Bahrain National Theater, in the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, a film was shown about the factors of the mixed-use development project“Bahrain Marina” aiming to solidify Bahrain's position as a distinguished tourist destination by providing options for both permanent and short-term residence. The project offers 192 retail units, including international shops, luxurious restaurants, globally and regionally renowned cafes, as well as a prestigious commercial complex hosting 33 stores. This ensures residents and visitors of the project an unparalleled living experience. Additionally, the project will provide 182 berths for yachts and boats, and a 3,200 square meter marina clubhouse that will offer entertainment activities and marine programs, leaving a significant impact on the development of the tourism sector in the kingdom.

The project will become an important destination for permanent and temporary residence, offering 274 luxurious freehold units, in addition to 304 deluxe hotel rooms and 1,769 underground parking spaces within the development., all of which will be built on a total area estimated at more than 256,000 square meters, with an investment value of BD200 million.

On this occasion, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa noted that the eastern coast area would witness a qualitative leap upon the completion of the“Bahrain Marina” project, which is scheduled, along with other existing projects in the middle of the Arabian Gulf, to form collectively, an architectural icon and an urban facade, shaping new features for the capital, Manama.

He also pointed out the dedication of Bahrain's government to expand the partnership scope with private sector institutions, as it is the main development driver to ensure infrastructure sustainability and to create promising opportunities for citizens in work and investment by offering more pioneering and innovative initiatives that would work to revitalise tourism movement and showcase the Kingdom as a global hub and destination for tourism in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

From his side, Mr. Khaled Mohammed Yusuf Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, said that upon completion, the“Bahrain Marina” project would provide a unique lifestyle for its residents and visitors and become a significant destination in the region.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project also represents a milestone in national development plans, highlighting the ability of the Kingdom of Bahrain to attract value-added investment projects and contribute to strengthening its status as a pioneering country with distinguished development expertise.

