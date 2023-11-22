Verisilicon's Vector Graphics GPU Is Selected By LG Electronics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--VeriSilicon (688521) today announced that LG Electronics, Inc. (LG) has adopted the company's mass market proven and low-power consumption GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU for its next in-house SoC for various applications to equip them with captivating graphics capabilities.

VeriSilicon's Vivante GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU incorporates the company's self-developed low-level, compact VGLite API driver to support the popular Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL), enabling the creation of visually appealing User Interface (UI) across a wide range of hardware platforms. The GCNanoUltraV 2.5D GPU also supports Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) with VeriSilicon's open-source tool SvgVGLiteRenderer, which parses SVG files and renders SVG contents through the VGLite API.

JeongHyu Yang, VP and SoC Fundamental Technology Lab Leader at LG, says,“We have selected VeriSilicon's Vector Graphics IP for its innovative features and performance in graphics-based applications. By incorporating this technology into LG's in-house SoC line, we anticipate enhancing the overall customer experience and strengthening our product offerings.”

Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon, says,“In an era where technology continually reshapes consumer electronics, we witness the rapid evolution of relevant products. At VeriSilicon, we are deeply dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and enhancing user experiences through our powerful IP portfolio with optimized PPA (Power, Performance, Area). Our partnership with LG will further strengthen our presence in the consumer electronics market.”

