Switzerland Concerned Over Death Of Youth In Sri Lanka Police Custody

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Switzerland has raised concerns over the death of a youth in Sri Lankan Police custody.

Ambassador Siri Walt posted a message on X saying Switzerland is deeply concerned about the death of the youth.

She also said that any case of alleged custodial mistreatment should be impartially investigated by the Sri Lankan authorities.

“Switzerland is deeply concerned about the death of a youth after he was in police custody. Any case of alleged custodial mistreatment should be impartially investigated by the Sri Lakan authorities,” Ambassador Siri Walt said.

Siri Walt assumed duties recently as the Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)