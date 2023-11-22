Petrobras increases efforts to rise Brazil in energy sector worldwide

(MENAFN) In the distant meeting point of sea and sky, a flickering flame catches the eyes of helicopter passengers en route to one of Brazil's state-of-the-art offshore oil platforms. This spectacle marks a crucial step in Brazil's ongoing initiative to establish itself as a global energy powerhouse. Situated approximately 200 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, the B71 production unit, floating gracefully on the Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern coast, is just one among over 30 units operated by the national oil giant, Petrobras.



This expansive area, renowned as the "pre-salt layer," owes its name to the thick crust of sodium chloride that conceals its vast crude oil reserves, totaling a confirmed 11.5 billion barrels according to the latest data. These riches lie deep beneath the ocean floor, making the pre-salt layer a significant oil discovery in the Western Hemisphere, capturing attention in the early 21st century.



Jose Ferreira Jr., the manager of the B71 platform in the Itabo field, reflects on the initial uncertainties surrounding the development of this discovery. "Expectations were met, and this opened an important page for Brazil, putting it on the world stage as an oil producer," he states. The success of the pre-salt layer development has played a pivotal role in Brazil's trajectory, elevating its status in the global energy landscape.



Brazil's total oil production witnessed a 4 percent increase in 2022, reaching 3 million barrels per day, with a substantial three-quarters of this production stemming from the pre-salt layer. This accomplishment propels Brazil to the ninth position among the world's largest oil producers. The surge in production from these expansive oceanic reserves aligns with Brazil's ambitious goal to secure the fourth position by the end of the current decade, targeting a production level of 5.4 million barrels per day. This strategic milestone will position Brazil ahead of nations like Iran, Canada, and Kuwait.

