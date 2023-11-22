Breakthrough: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Achieved Through Qatari-Egyptian Mediation

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN /

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared the success of joint Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediation efforts between the Israeli occupation and the Hamas movement.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry the timing for the commencement of a 24-hour ceasefire will be announced, with the truce set to last for four days and subject to extension.

Hebrew sources reported early today that the Israeli government approved a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas following a session that extended into the early morning hours.

The Israeli military's radio station broadcasted "scenes from the Cabinet meeting tonight and this morning, approving the prisoner exchange deal."

Israeli media sources quoted political insiders stating that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza will come into effect at 6:30 AM tomorrow, Thursday.

Hamas, after arduous negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, announced the achievement of a temporary ceasefire, extendable for four days.

In a statement, Hamas declared,“Based on our responsibility towards our people and in an effort to strengthen our people's will, after difficult and complex negotiations over several days, we announce reaching an agreement for a humanitarian ceasefire (temporary cessation of hostilities) for four days, thanks to the diligent and appreciated efforts of Qatar and Egypt.”

The agreement stipulates a cessation of hostilities by both parties, a halt to all military actions by the Israeli occupation forces in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the cessation of its military vehicles' incursions into Gaza.

The agreement also includes the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical, and fuel aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip, without exception, both in the north and south.

Furthermore, the agreement involves the release of 50 detainees by the Israeli occupation, including women and children under the age of 19, in exchange for the release of 150 women and children from our people's prisons, also under the age of 19, all based on seniority.

The agreement includes the transfer of prisoners from the Gaza Strip, handing them over to the Red Cross, and then transferring them to the Egyptian side. Upon their arrival on the Egyptian side, Israel will release the Palestinian prisoners.

Air traffic in the south will be suspended for the entire four days, while in the north, it will be halted for 6 hours daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

During the ceasefire period, the occupation commits not to target or arrest anyone in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

The agreement also ensures the freedom of movement of people from north to south along Salah al-Din Street.

The agreement stipulates that the occupation forces remain in their positions within the Strip and commit to halting the ceasefire and stopping all military operations by Hamas.

In response, the U.S. President expressed his welcome to the agreement aimed at releasing the hostages held by Hamas during its attack on Israel.

Biden thanked Qatar and the Egyptian President for their decisive leadership and partnership in reaching this agreement, which is supposed to bring more American hostages back home. He pledged not to rest until they are all released.

Biden said,“Netanyahu has pledged to support the ceasefire to ensure the implementation of the agreement and provide additional assistance to alleviate the suffering of families in Gaza.”

On the other hand, the U.S. Secretary of State welcomed the agreement to release 50 hostages, including Americans held by Hamas since its attack on Israel, explaining that the agreement represents significant progress, and we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza.