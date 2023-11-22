Study highlights potential for economic savings, health improvements in Germany

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by researchers from the Technical University of Munich and the British University of Liverpool highlights the potential for significant economic savings and health improvements in Germany. The study, published in the specialized journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that imposing a tax on sugar in refreshing drinks could save up to 16 billion euros in Germany alone over the next two decades, with the added benefit of preventing numerous diseases.



The research team emphasized the positive impact of such a tax, stating that in all simulated scenarios, a reduction in sugar consumption was consistently associated with a decline in diseases. This, in turn, could lead to a reduction in economic costs and alleviate the burden on the health system. Aligning with global health recommendations, the World Health Organization advocates for a special tax of at least 20% on sugar-sweetened beverages to curb sugar consumption and mitigate its adverse health effects.



While several countries have already implemented tax measures to combat the consumption of sugary drinks or foods, Germany has relied on a voluntary commitment from the beverage industry. However, previous studies have shown only moderate results from this voluntary approach.

