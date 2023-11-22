Russia, India to conduct joint naval exercises in Bengal Bay

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared that joint naval exercises are taking place between the Russian and Indian navies in the Bay of Bengal.



The drill is targeted forward “comprehensively developing and bolstering naval cooperation” among both nations, in addition to mutually responding to international threats and guarantee secure shipping in the Asia-Pacific area, the declaration mentioned.



“During the drills, naval sailors from both countries are conducting joint maneuvering in various naval formations and holding air defense and communications exercises,” the ministry further declared. Over the duration of the drill, which is going to end on Wednesday, the naval forces are going to practice replenishing supplies while in motion in addition to coordinating the shared use of deck-based helicopters.



Two vessels from Russia's Pacific Fleet, namely the Admiral Tributs (a sizable anti-submarine guided-missile destroyer) and the Pechenga (a medium sea tanker), are actively participating in joint exercises alongside two Indian naval ships: the INS Ranvijay (a Rajput-class destroyer) and the INS Kiltan (an anti-submarine warfare corvette). The drills also involve the participation of warplanes and helicopters.



The Russian warships reached the Indian port of Visakhapatnam on Saturday, as reported by the defense ministry.



These collaborative maneuvers come a week after Moscow and New Delhi engaged in high-level discussions on various bilateral matters, encompassing trade, economic cooperation, connectivity, and defense. During the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on November 13 in New Delhi, detailed conversations took place regarding key areas of cooperation. Both parties affirmed their dedication to enhancing coordination in the international arena, including at the UN, as well as in forums such as the Group of Twenty, BRICS, and SCO, as stated by the Russian foreign ministry.

MENAFN22112023000045015839ID1107469550