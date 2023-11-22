EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

1&1 launches smartphone tariffs in its own mobile network on 8 December

1&1 launches smartphone tariffs in its own mobile network on 8 December Montabaur, 22 November 2023. After 1&1 launched Europe's first mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology with "5G at home" a year ago, mobile services are now activated. From 8 December 2023, the 1&1 5G network can also be used with smartphones. Then the network is fully functional. Wherever the 5G network currently under construction does not yet have its own coverage, 1&1 customers will automatically have access to Telefónica Deutschland's 2G/4G/5G network as part of national roaming expanded to include 5G. From summer 2024, 1&1 will use national roaming from Vodafone as planned and reduces step by step upfront services from Telefónica Deutschland. To make a difference in the German mobile market, 1&1 is building the most modern mobile network in Europe. To this end, 1&1 is relying entirely on innovative Open RAN technology. At the heart of the 1&1 network is a private cloud in decentralised edge data centres, which are connected via fibre optics with gigabit antennas. All network functions are controlled by software that runs on conventional servers, such as those found in every data centre. In contrast to conventional network architectures, which are often provided by a single manufacturer, the 1&1 Open RAN has standardised interfaces that allows 1&1 to work flexibly with the most secure and best equipment suppliers on the market. For example, 1&1 has avoided using components from Chinese manufacturers from the outset.

About 1&1 AG 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider domiciled in Montabaur. The Company is a member of the United Internet AG corporate group. 1&1 offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of mobile and broadband access. Moreover, other portfolio components are attractively bundled mobile and fixed network products and value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video on demand, smart home solutions or IPTV. While the 1&1 brand is addressing value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands appeal to price-conscious target customers. Following the successful participation in the 5G frequency auction, 1&1 as the fourth German network operator will establish the first European-wide fully virtualized mobile network on the basis of the innovative OpenRAN technology.

