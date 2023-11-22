(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE
Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 22.11.2023
Kursziel: € 51,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Lucrative“Games” business metrics In Q3, ZEAL's games business showed first meaningful impacts, but more
importantly provided some tangible KPIs. Hence, we evaluate those metrics
to compare Games with Lottery. New KPI 'Pay-Ins': ZEAL introduced this new KPI to better compare Lottery
and Games. Pay-in refers to the amount of cash customers deposit in their
accounts at ZEAL to play Lottery or Games. One would assume that pay-ins
are equal to billings, as players use that money to play. However, players
win back a certain percentage of their stakes (Q3 average RTP: 50% at
Lottery, 88% at Games), which can be used to play a second time and create
more billings than pay-ins (see p. 2). This is the key differentiator of
Games, as users play at a much higher frequency than Lottery players,
leading to a strong pay-in to billings ratio of 4.9x (vs. only 1.3x at
Lottery). Higher pay-in margin: The pay-in margin (sales in % of pay-in) is 2x higher
(35.3% in Q3 vs. 15.8% at Lottery), which shows the better monetization of
Games users. The comparably lower gross margin of 7.1% (vs. 12.5% at
Lottery) is overcomepansation by the strong billings to pay-in ratio, which
in sum led to a strong effect in Q3: ARPU stood at € 22.02 for Games vs. €
7.67 for Lottery. Improving profitability: Games should contribute with an incremental EBITDA
margin of 85%, as one-off development costs are mostly incurred already, no
substantial marketing expenses are planned (targeting of existing Lottery
users) and only few additional OpEx should arise. No cannibalization so far: Prior to launch of Games, the company expected
some cannibalization of the Lottery business. However, the average spend on
Lottery remained stable (-0.8% qoq), showing lower than expected
cannibalization and that players tend to spend additional money on Games. Lots of catch-up potential: Back in 2018, ZEAL accounted for 404k MAU in
total with € 13 sales generated from Games (Q3'23: € 1.2m sales). Once
monthly active users rise to more meaningful levels (only 18k in Q3), the
positive impact on top-line and profitability should further increase
(eNuW: 32k MAU, € 10m sales and € 8.5m EBITDA from Games in FY'24e). In sum, there is a lot to like about ZEAL's new EBITDA booster, that has
just been turned on. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with
unchanged PT of € 51.00, based on DCF.
